The Docket: when to expect your early ballot

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters who requested absentee or mail-in ballots will start to get their ballots in the mail soon.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Sept. 21st, 2020.
While early voting started last Friday, it was the first official day ballots could be mailed out, so they should start to arrive in the mail this week.
According to Blue Earth County, if you’ve already requested a ballot or live in a precinct that automatically gets a ballot, you should receive it in the mail starting Sept. 22 or in about seven to ten days after your request.
A resolution allowing for the expenditure and use of federal CARES Act funding is on the North Mankato City Council agenda Monday night.
The city of North Mankato received over $1,059,000 in funding.
Eligible expenses must be accrued between Mar. 1st and Nov. 15th.
Any remaining funds not spent by Nov. 15th will be remitted to Nicollet County.
