DSW mini shops launch in Minneapolis Hy-Vee locations

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — You might find your next pair of new shoes at the grocery store.
Shoe retailer DSW, which has more than 500 stores nationwide, is opening 1,200 square foot mini shops inside Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee.
The first two DSW shops opened this month in Minneapolis. The company says a total of six are expected to launch in the city by the end of September, with plans to roll out many more in 2021, DSW owner Designer Brands said Monday. The two companies entered into the partnership in April.
