MDH: four additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 937 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 937 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 90,942.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Renville County resident in their 90′s, putting the statewide death toll now at 1,969. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,425.
There are 82,174 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 21, there are 255 people hospitalized, 128 in ICU.
7,199 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,855,308.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 410 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 80,702.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,269.
57,876 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
741,916 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
