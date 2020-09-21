Minnesota DFL announces Harris as keynote speaker at Humphrey-Mondale Dinner

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party announced Monday Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will be the keynote speaker at the party’s ninth annual Humphrey-Mondale Dinner on Oct. 1.
The virtual dinner will include other DFL Party members, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith, Elizabeth Warren and Gov. Tim Walz.
“I’m honored that Senator Harris will be our keynote speaker for the DFL Party’s Ninth Annual Humphrey-Mondale Dinner,” DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin in a news release Monday. "Our Humphrey-Mondale Dinner is a celebration of the accomplishments of leaders and activists within our party and Kamala Harris has a tremendous record of delivering real change for the American people.
Tickets to the virtual event can be purchased by visiting the event website.
“Kamala Harris played a key role introducing and co-sponsoring legislation to support America’s middle class, raise our wages, and reform our criminal justice system,” Martin’s statement added. “Senator Harris has been an incredible advocate for the people she represents, whether it’s taking on the big banks, greedy for-profit colleges, or corrupt Trump administration officials through her work on the Senate Judiciary Committee. As Vice President, I know Kamala Harris will continue to lead our nation forward with the same courage and tenacity she’s shown throughout her time in public service. I cannot wait to hear from Senator Harris in just a few short weeks.”
Harris' virtual appearance at the Humphrey-Mondale Dinner will come two days after former Vice President Joe Biden participates in the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.
On the Republican side of the aisle, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to host a Cops for Trump listening session in Minneapolis Thursday.
