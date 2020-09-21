Minnesota DFL announces Harris as keynote speaker at Humphrey-Mondale Dinner

“Kamala Harris played a key role introducing and co-sponsoring legislation to support America’s middle class, raise our wages, and reform our criminal justice system,” Martin’s statement added. “Senator Harris has been an incredible advocate for the people she represents, whether it’s taking on the big banks, greedy for-profit colleges, or corrupt Trump administration officials through her work on the Senate Judiciary Committee. As Vice President, I know Kamala Harris will continue to lead our nation forward with the same courage and tenacity she’s shown throughout her time in public service. I cannot wait to hear from Senator Harris in just a few short weeks.”