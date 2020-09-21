Minnesota sees significant increase in absentee ballot requests

Minnesota sees significant increase in absentee ballot requests
By KEYC Staff | September 21, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 7:50 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota is seeing a significant increase in absentee ballot requests and Gov. Tim Walz is touting it as a safe option for Minnesotans.

Minnesota has a track record of voting in higher numbers compared to other states across the country.

A large portion of these voters is requesting absentee ballots this year.

For comparison, in 2018, 70,000 absentee ballots were requested, compared to the more than 1 million absentee ballots requested this year.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.