Minnesota sees significant increase in absentee ballot requests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota is seeing a significant increase in absentee ballot requests and Gov. Tim Walz is touting it as a safe option for Minnesotans.
Minnesota has a track record of voting in higher numbers compared to other states across the country.
A large portion of these voters is requesting absentee ballots this year.
For comparison, in 2018, 70,000 absentee ballots were requested, compared to the more than 1 million absentee ballots requested this year.
