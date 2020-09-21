Minnesota State Athletics postpones Hall of Fame ceremony to 2021

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Athletics Department announced Monday the 44th induction ceremony of the Minnesota State Athletics Hall of Fame will be postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a written statement on Monday, the department said the event, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 3., will be rescheduled to take place at Minnesota State University, Mankato, pending the restoration of campus rules governing large in-person gatherings.
“The pandemic has required all of us to postpone and reschedule any number of athletics contests and events, including one of our signature athletic alumni events, the Athletics Hall of Fame Dinner,” Athletics Director Kevin Buisman. “We believe an in-person induction is the most fitting way to honor our Hall of Fame inductees and that being able to celebrate this event with friends and family is one of the reasons that makes it special. It is our hope to celebrate the newest class of Hall of Famers at Homecoming in 2021.”
This year’s Hall of Fame class includes Chris Painter, Dan Rotschadl and Randy Zellmer, who were scheduled to enter the school’s Hall of Fame in the Builders Category.
The 2007-08 wrestling team will also be recognized and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 for its success during that particular season, which included an overall record of 20-1-1, ending the season ranked No. 1 in all of Division II wrestling and finishing runner-up at the NCAA Division II National Championship, where they were just edged by the University of Nebraska at Kearney by a final score of 108.5 to 108.
The winners of this year’s Philanthropic Award are Brad Koenig and Mark Koenig, while the Jim Schaffer Service Award will be presented to Todd Pfingsten, director of campus recreation at MSU.
Visit Minnesota State’s website for more information about the Minnesota State Athletics Hall of Fame.
