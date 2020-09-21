Minnesota’s first COVID-19 saliva testing location opening Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) — The State of Minnesota announced Monday it will open a pilot saliva testing site Wednesday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
The testing site, which will be the first of its kind in Minnesota, will offer free saliva tests to any Minnesotan who believes they need to be tested for COVID-19.
“Our battle against COVID-19 is far from over,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said via a news release. “The high number of new cases we’ve seen in recent days shows the outbreak could quickly spread out of control, so it’s important to stay a step or two ahead. Innovative partnerships are one of the ways we do that. This next milestone allows us to expand and diversify our testing options available to Minnesotans. Increased access to testing and identifying positive cases as early as possible is a critical way to keep schools and the economy as open as possible. While testing alone will not suppress the virus, higher testing volumes are a central part of our strategy to manage the virus.”
The State plans to open as many as nine more saliva testing locations across the state that will be modeled after the Duluth location.
The pilot in Duluth will give state and local health officials an opportunity to see what kind of demand to expect for at the additional saliva test sites in the coming weeks.
“The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is an ideal place for this next milestone,” said Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection. “Regional centers across Minnesota are great places many people from more rural areas regularly access. As a population center and home to more than 20,000 college students, opening this site in Duluth will increase access to testing among people who need it.”
The saliva testing site in Duluth will be open five days per week and accept walk-ins, as well as visits by appointment.
Visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website for more information about the saliva testing site in Duluth.
Locally, the Minnesota Department of Health will be hosting a two-day testing event from 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and Friday, Sept. 25, at the Waseca County Fairgrounds.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.