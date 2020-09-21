Minnesota’s first COVID-19 saliva testing location opening Wednesday

“Our battle against COVID-19 is far from over,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said via a news release. “The high number of new cases we’ve seen in recent days shows the outbreak could quickly spread out of control, so it’s important to stay a step or two ahead. Innovative partnerships are one of the ways we do that. This next milestone allows us to expand and diversify our testing options available to Minnesotans. Increased access to testing and identifying positive cases as early as possible is a critical way to keep schools and the economy as open as possible. While testing alone will not suppress the virus, higher testing volumes are a central part of our strategy to manage the virus.”