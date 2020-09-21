More schools changing learning models

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A handful of southern Minnesota school districts dial back in-person learning in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Martin and Watonwan Counties.
The Fairmont School District begins its hybrid learning model today.
Meanwhile, the Truman School District also starts its hybrid model today for 7th through 12th-grade students. Elementary students will continue with in-person learning.
In Watonwan County, the St. James School District is transitioning to full-time remote learning for high school and middle school students.
Since the pandemic began, Watonwan County has had 506 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Martin County has had 329.
