Off highway vehicle fatalities on the rise

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota sees its highest level of fatal accidents involving off-highway vehicles in more than a decade.
That’s according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. As of Sept. 3, 19 people in Minnesota have died in OHV accidents this year. The average number of fatalities annually for the past decade is 18.
The DNR says the number of registered OHV’s is also on the rise. The total in 2019 was more than 329,000. ATVs are the most popular type, and so far this year there are nearly 24,000 new registrations.
The DNR encourages riders to ride only on designated trails, wear safety gear, ride sober, and complete a safety course.
