Prep volleyball, football returning this fall

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) -High school football and volleyball are set to return this fall after the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors voted to reinstate the sports Monday after previously opting to move both to the spring.
For both sports, practice will start on September 28th.
Volleyball will have 10 days of preseason practice with games beginning on October 8th. Teams will have a 11 week, 14 dual competition schedule.
Football games will start on October 9th and 10th with a six game regular season schedule and a two week postseason to be determined.
