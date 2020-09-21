UMN Extension releases operations contingency planning forms for livestock producers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension Livestock Team announced Monday it has released a set of customizable forms that can be used to create an operations contingency plan for livestock owners.
The organization says the forms are meant to provide livestock owners a starting point to outline essential livestock care if they and/or their managers become infected with COVID-19 or another emergency occurs.
The Extension’s Livestock Team adds the contingency plan is meant to cover short-term, essential care only and is not meant to serve as a comprehensive care plan. They continue by saying the intended use of these available forms is for emergency planning purposes.
The University of Minnesota Extension currently has templates available for dairy, beef, swine, poultry (commercial, pasture and urban), horse (private and boarding), honeybee and small ruminant (sheep and goat).
Visit the Extension’s website for more information and to download a copy of the available forms.
