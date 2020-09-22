Blue Earth awarded $50,000 grant to assist with Safe Routes to School project

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday it is investing $50,000 for essential maintenance equipment in the city of Blue Earth.
The City of Blue Earth will use a $50,000 Community Facilities grant to purchase a new Bobcat compact loader machine and a heated asphalt trailer.
The City of Blue Earth was previously awarded a Safe-Routes-to-School (SRTS) grant by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. SRTS promotes infrastructure improvements, tools, enforcement, safety education and incentives to encourage students to walk and bike to school.
As a result, the SRTS grant will increase the city’s need for regular snow removal in the water and walking/bike path maintenance.
The City of Blue Earth says it currently purchases over 800 tons of asphalt annually for streets repairs. The city also currently uses dump trucks to haul and distribute the asphalt, which often cools before installation is completed. The City says the cooling of asphalt prior to distribution results in approximately a five percent loss of asphalt due to spoilage annually.
The new heated trailer that the City intends to purchase will prevent asphalt spoilage. The new Bobcat compact loader will also replace an existing vehicle that is beyond its useful life.
“Partnerships help make a multi-layered project like this a possibility,” said Brad Finstad, USDA Rural Development state director for Minnesota. “By assisting the city of Blue Earth with maintenance equipment, we are also helping them to achieve their goals to encourage more students to bike and walk to school. All of these things ultimately lead to greater prosperity. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is dedicated to assisting rural communities like Blue Earth with their long-term commitments to economic prosperity; because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”
The City of Blue Earth adds that the purchase of both machines will aid them in accomplishing the goals set forth by their SRTS grant and encourage more students to walk and bike to school.
In a news release, the USDA says the City will also use a $68,000 Community Facilities Direct Loan to accomplish the project.
