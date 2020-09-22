Blue Earth awarded $50,000 grant to assist with Safe Routes to School project

“Partnerships help make a multi-layered project like this a possibility,” said Brad Finstad, USDA Rural Development state director for Minnesota. “By assisting the city of Blue Earth with maintenance equipment, we are also helping them to achieve their goals to encourage more students to bike and walk to school. All of these things ultimately lead to greater prosperity. Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is dedicated to assisting rural communities like Blue Earth with their long-term commitments to economic prosperity; because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”