City of Mapleton to flush water mains in coming weeks

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mapleton announced Monday it will be flushing water mains in the city in the coming weeks.
The Mapleton Public Works Department says it will flush the water mains starting Oct. 5 through Oct. 9. The mains will be flushed between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.
Residents in the area may experience rusty water and/or low water pressure while the mains are being cleared.
The City says the benefits of regularly flushing hydrants include improved water quality and fire safety and fire rating.
