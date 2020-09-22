Des Moines schools OK return to classes, delays key decision

A sign outside of Greenwood Elementary School promotes mask-wearing on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. A dispute between Iowa's governor and the state's largest school district could mean summer school for students and crippling bills for the school system. Des Moines school officials have repeatedly refused to abide by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' order that districts hold at least half their classes in-person, saying it's not safe. (Source: AP Photo/Scott McFetridge)