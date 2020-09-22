Game on! Seattle, Minnesota set to start WNBA playoff series

(AP) — Game 1 of the WNBA playoff semifinals between the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx will be played Tuesday night, two days after it was postponed because of inconclusive COVID-19 tests.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says three Storm players have undergone additional testing and been cleared to rejoin the team. One player is still awaiting the results of a second test.
A player needs to have two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to be cleared to play.
