Gustavus Adolphus College students can return to campus next week

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -Gustavus Adolphus College will welcome back the rest of their student body to campus next week.
So far only first-year students were allowed back on campus.
Beginning Monday Sept. 28th all students can return. However, most classes will remain online or in a hybrid format. Some classes will resume in-person with restrictions in place.
“Going in and de-densify those classrooms, spacing out all the desks to be six feet apart. But that meant we had to do a hybrid model for even most of our classes because a classroom can only hold about 30 to 35 percent of the room capacity,” said Gustavus Adolphus College Associate VP of Marketing and Communications Barb Larson Taylor.
Gustavus Adolphus College’s latest COVID-19 numbers show that 9 students have tested positive, with zero employee cases.
