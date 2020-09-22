Interest in agriculture skyrockets at Mankato Area Public Schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato schools are seeing tremendous growth in agriculture education.
Since reintroducing the Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources program last year, Mankato Area Public Schools has seen tremendous growth in the program, which has now resulted in a grant.
The district will receive more than $8,500 over the next three years to support and implement the Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources model.
It includes enhancement in classroom instruction, supervised hands-on agricultural experiences and organizing youth leadership.
“We look forward to teaching students about future careers whether that be college-bound students or students going directly into careers there is something in agriculture for them. We look forward to expanding these students' horizons to find those places and find their passions within the Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Pathways,” explained Ethan Dado, Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources educator at Mankato Area Public Schools.
In the program’s first year last year, 40 students enrolled. This year, over 400 students are enrolled, a 1,000% increase.
