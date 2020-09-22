Mall of America giving back to struggling businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mall of America announces a new retail space to give back to businesses impacted by the pandemic and civil unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul earlier this year.
The Community Commons portion of MOA has been donated to 17 independent impacted businesses. The location is expected to showcase a variety of apparel and accessories, cultural items, food, beverage, and personal care products all from local brands.
Community Commons opens October 1 on the second floor of the Mall in Bloomington.
