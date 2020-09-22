MDH: ten additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 513 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 513 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 91,422.
There have been ten additional deaths tied to COVID-19. Two of those deaths are among residents in Martin and Redwood Counties. The statewide death toll is now at 1,979. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,430.
There are 82,833 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, there are 290 people hospitalized, 136 in ICU.
7,253 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,863,694.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 400 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 81,275.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,285.
59,199 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
745,549 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
