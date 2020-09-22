Minnesota State University awarded grant to help those with Parkinson’s

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A department at Minnesota State University, Mankato is awarded a grant that hopes to expand access to care for people with Parkinson’s.
The ‘Speak Out and Loud Crowd’ grant by the Parkinson Voice Project is being given to MSU’s Center for Communication Sciences & Disorders. It’s meant to allow the Center to increase local access to quality speech treatment and serve the local Parkinson’s community through individual speech therapy and ongoing group therapy.
The Center is now accepting new clients who have Parkinson’s. There is no charge for services for a limited number of clients who are signed up by Oct. 1. All sessions will be fully online using telepractice.
