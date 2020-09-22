New Habitat For Humanity initiative aims to get women on the construction site

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Women are generally few and far between on a Habitat For Humanity job site.
In an attempt to get more women interested in volunteering for the organization, Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota created a new initiative called ‘She Nailed It!’ which encourages women to further the home-building mission of Habitat for Humanity.
“Yesterday, I came in with some butterflies,” explained Habitat Construction Manager Mike Kroenke. “Somebody was taking over my domain! I didn’t know exactly what to think.”
Within a few short minutes, however, Kroenke was convinced this is an excellent initiative for the organization.
“It went great. Today is just as good,” said Kroenke. “They have set the bar pretty high for the rest of the event. I hope everyone else can measure up to it!”
When Habitat originally began contacting area businesses about the volunteer opportunity, less than one week later the nearly two-week event was full of new relationships beginning to take shape.
“My favorite part is the laughter and enjoyment,” said Taylor Schmeling, family and community engagement manager at Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota. “These women leave and yesterday all six said they would come back and volunteer with Habitat again.”
Volunteer Kari Gernentz says she wasn’t quite sure what to expect coming out to the job site, but has been impressed with her coworkers from Minnesota Elevator.
“I think that anything people can do within the community to help is great,” said Gernentz. “Whatever your skillset is, whatever your strengths are work towards that and just do what you feel comfortable doing to help the community.”
‘She Nailed It’ began Monday and continues through Oct. 2.
Habitat organizers say they hope this is a yearly event.
