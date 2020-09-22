Recharge Minnesota ceremony recognizes efforts in electric vehicle expansion across the state

Locally, Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter organizations were highlighted for EV expansion efforts.

By Bernadette Heier | September 22, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 7:51 PM

(KEYC) — A diverse group of 18 companies, education institutions and community organizations from across Minnesota have been recognized for their efforts in expanding electric vehicle (EV) usage in the state.

The Inaugural Recharge MN recognition ceremony spotlighted leaders in EV adoption.

“Electrifying transportation takes many people to take supportive steps. We need charging infrastructure, education about EV’s, whatever possible incentives to help people make those steps,” said Kirk Brown of Recharge America.

Locally, organizations in Mankato, North Mankato and St Peter were highlighted for their work in installing electric vehicle charging stations and for hosting EV educational events such as Recharge Mankato, that gave community members a chance to test drive the latest models in electric cars.

The virtual event was hosted by Recharge America, the Olseth Family Foundation and Fresh Energy.

Below is a list of those recognized in Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter.

Mankato:

  • Brennan Companies
  • Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota
  • Mankato Area Foundation
  • Minnesota State University, Mankato
  • Neubau Holdings
  • South Central College

North Mankato

  • City of North Mankato
  • South Central College

St. Peter

  • City of St. Peter

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.