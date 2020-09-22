Soybean harvest begins in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some cool, dry conditions last week helping to jumpstart the soybean harvest in Minnesota.
According to the latest crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 7 percent of the state’s soybean crop has been harvested. That’s nearly two weeks ahead of last year, but about the same as the average harvest pace.
The USDA also had scattered reports of corn for grain harvesting in southern Minnesota. Corn harvested for silage reached 82 percent complete.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.