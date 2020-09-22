Team from Lake Crystal Area BASS Bashers prep for nationals

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - A couple of anglers on the Lake Crystal Area BASS Bashers High School fishing team will be on the biggest stage next month to compete in nationals.
“This is amazing that they still can have this tournament because a lot of stuff got canceled this year. It’s cool that they still had it going on, I’m sure it made a lot of people happy. I’m excited,” said Mason Theissen.
275 teams and 550 student anglers representing 46 states and seven countries will all converge on Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee for this year’s Junior B.A.S.S Nation Nationals.
Among this year’s field are Mankato natives Mason Theissen and Roen Anderson of the Lake Crystal Area BASS Bashers.
“It’s going to be the best of the best basically for high school. I’m just looking forward to having a good time and fishing hard,” said Theissen.
The two graduated from Mankato West earlier this year and are one of eight teams from Minnesota competing at the national competition.
“Going into the state tournament, we had no plans of going to nationals, we were just there to have fun. It was our last year, so we were just excited to see what we could do. We got lucky, we worked hard, but I guess it’s a little bit of hard work and luck. I’m just happy we made the top eight,” said Anderson.
The team is already down in Tennessee pre-fishing the lake to prepare for the biggest competition of their bass fishing careers.
“Just going to try and find a few good areas, some areas where I can pick up fish so when I go down there for the tournament, I’ll know where to start,” said Theissen.
“Figuring out where the fish are if they’re in shallow or deeper water. What they’re biting on if it’ll be slow moving baits or fast moving baits. Work down to the basics,” said Anderson.
The two will break in a brand new boat down in Tennessee and have been fishing together for quite some time.
“Mason and his dad taught me how to fish. About 80 percent of the stuff I know came from them. I’m happy to be along for the ride,” said Anderson.
The first casts at nationals begin October 22nd and run through the 24th.
The Lake Crystal Area BASS Bashers are fundraising money for the trip which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/donate/801402980434456/.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.