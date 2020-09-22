Two injured by police projectiles during unrest suing city

Twenty-five-year-old Soren Stevenson lost his left eye after he was shot by police with a projectile in the days following Floyd’s death on May 25. Nineteen-year-old Ethan Marks suffered blinding injuries to his right eye when a tear gas canister exploded in his face. Marks says he was helping his mother clean up rubble along a Minneapolis street May 28 when he was struck without warning on an interstate ramp.