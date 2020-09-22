Waseca County among first communities chosen for state’s no barrier COVID-19 testing

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The state of Minnesota is rolling out a four-week push to increase access to no barrier COVID-19 testing, with Waseca County chosen for the first week of targeted testing.
Waseca County is reporting 17 new cases of the virus Tuesday, putting the county’s total at 550.
COVID-19 testing will be free and open to all with or without symptoms.
Testing in Waseca is Wednesday and Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Waseca County Fairgrounds.
“We know that occasionally, people are concerned about insurance, cost or there may be barriers to transportation. That’s one that we see pretty often in Waseca County. We don’t have a testing facility within Waseca County that does regular testing, so this is an effort to get more people who may be symptomatic or not symptomatic in to get tested," said Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry.
You can register online by following the link here.
If you are unable to register online, you can show up the day of the event.
