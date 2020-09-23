Help COVID-19 patients through blood, plasma donations

Help COVID-19 patients through blood, plasma donations
For a full list of upcoming blood donation drives, visit this story on our website. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Kelsey Barchenger | September 23, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 12:15 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blood donors now have a new opportunity to help patients fighting COVID-19.

The plasma from blood and platelet donations made at any Red Cross blood drive that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusion. Previously, this type of plasma could only be obtained through a special donation at 170 Red Cross Centers nationwide.

The Red Cross says convalescent plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies that may help the most critical patients actively fighting this virus. Right now about 2% of the U.S. population is testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

For a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities, visit www.redcross.org/give-blood.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.