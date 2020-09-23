Man arrested in connection to stolen vehicle

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A 32-year-old St. Paul man is arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle in New Ulm and a pursuit through Lake Crystal.
Just after 9 last night, officials say they were notified of a vehicle, with a handgun in its glove compartment, reported stolen from New Ulm.
30 minutes later, a Lake Crystal Police Officer pursued the same vehicle on Highway 60 going over 100 mph. The officer eventually discontinued the chase after losing sight of it. Deputies located the vehicle unoccupied on Highway 169 near the Faribault County line just before 10 p.m. with the handgun missing.
Officials identified the suspect, Matthew Dennis Smith, walking along Highway 169 around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was taken into custody without incident. Authorities say the handgun has not been recovered.
The incident remains under investigation.
