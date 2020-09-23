Mavericks recreate homecoming to virtual experience for football fans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year, fans, students and families of Maverick football won’t get to experience the 2020 homecoming game.
Although, the Minnesota State University, Mankato athletic program has fashioned an alternative experience to best emulate what is typically the focal point of homecoming week called: Homecoming Virtual Sellout.
3 tiers of tickets, including a new sideline pass option, will be available ahead of Oct. 3rd where fans will be entered into raffles and have the opportunity to attend a virtual Q&A style “tailgate” with head coach Todd Hoffner and student-athletes.
“There’s not going to be any question that is off the table. As long as it’s a realistic question as it pertains to Maverick football. I don’t know of any other school at our level or higher that are doing something to this extent. It’s unique. Obviously, we’d love to have 7,000 people buy tickets into Blakeslee Stadium virtually for a homecoming game October 3rd. So many people have reached out asking how do we help during this time and you know, a 10-dollar ticket doesn’t seem like much. But, every 10-dollars really matters for us right now,” director of marketing and community engagement at MSU, Mankato Scott Nelsen said.
Nelsen further explained, funds will go directly into the athletic program, which will aid towards expenses incurred because of COVID-19.
To get tickets, visit msumavericks.com/Sellout.
