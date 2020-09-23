Mavericks recreate homecoming to virtual experience for football fans

“There’s not going to be any question that is off the table. As long as it’s a realistic question as it pertains to Maverick football. I don’t know of any other school at our level or higher that are doing something to this extent. It’s unique. Obviously, we’d love to have 7,000 people buy tickets into Blakeslee Stadium virtually for a homecoming game October 3rd. So many people have reached out asking how do we help during this time and you know, a 10-dollar ticket doesn’t seem like much. But, every 10-dollars really matters for us right now,” director of marketing and community engagement at MSU, Mankato Scott Nelsen said.