MDH: six additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 690 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 690 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 92,100.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 1,985. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,433.
There are 83,507 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, there are 303 people hospitalized, 148 in ICU.
7,303 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,873,867.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 456 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 82,168.
There have been 8 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,293.
60,320 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
751,149 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
