Meet the Candidate: Rep. Jim Hagedorn

JH: So in 2014, I took on Tim Walz. In 2016, we were just four-tenths of a point from beating him. So a tight race there. In 2018, also a tight race. We beat Feehan with 1,300 votes. But what I tell people they should look at is that was a very big Democrat wave election. I was one of only two Republicans in the whole country to take back a Democratic seat. We way over-performed. Republicans lost 41 seats in the House, we gained two, and I happened to be one of them. We had really good people up around us who worked hard. And, frankly, I gave the folks a choice. I said I’m a conservative, who wants to go to Washington, go to Congress to partner with President Donald Trump to keep moving the country in the right direction with our conservative positions.