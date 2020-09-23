Protesters gather in Mankato after Breonna Taylor court decision

Protesters gather in Mankato after Breonna Taylor court decision
Protesters hold a "Black Lives Matter" sign on the Veterans Memorial Bridge while protesting the grand jury's findings in the Breonna Taylor case, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Mankato, Minn. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Taylor was killed by police in Kentucky. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | September 23, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 9:41 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than sixty people gathered Wednesday on the Veterans Memorial Bridge to protest a grand jury’s findings in the Breonna Taylor case.

A Kentucky grand jury indicted one former officer in the police raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death in March. They announced no charges against the other two officers in the case.

Protesters have gathered in cities across the United States.

“An educated woman, we stand with her with our fists in the air and we say it again,” said Daniel Marshall, who spoke during the Mankato protest. “Say her name - Breonna Taylor.”

Hoping to keep the city calm, Louisville’s mayor announced a curfew for tonight after 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.