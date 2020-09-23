South Central Minnesota SBDC earns 2020 Excellence Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center (SBDC) earned the Minnesota 2020 SBDC of Excellence Award.
The prize is awarded by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The South Central Small Business Development Center helps businesses around the area grow their clientele and overall occupation.
They use various resources to promote their customer’s enterprises like quick books, marketing, business planning and financial management.
The services are free of charge and are provided by Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The South Central Minnesota SBDC earned the award based on its innovation.
“This is for 2019, so pre-pandemic, but in that period we were very successful in helping businesses get started and also acquiring capital. We also started some new initiatives for business succession called BizLink North and also a program that essentially helps women-owned businesses called Women Mean Business," explained Mike Hahn, regional director at South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center.
The South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center works as one well-oiled machine.
“I was quite ecstatic, with everything that I have done in my career it really isn’t about me as a person. It’s about us as a team and this is very reflective of our partnership and our host here at the university," Hahn said.
The South Central Minnesota SBDC has almost reached its annual goal of serving 500 clients amid the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.