State’s first saliva-based COVID test site opens in Duluth
By Kelsey Barchenger | September 23, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 12:28 PM

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A recent surge in coronavirus cases has the Minnesota Department of Health opening up the state’s first saliva-based COVID-19 testing site in Duluth.

Testing will be free and begins Wednesday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. It’s as easy as spitting in a cup and is designed to make some feel more comfortable about taking a Coronavirus test.

State health leaders say the new lab the tests will be sent to... can process up to 30 thousand samples a day. Test results will get back to patients within a day or two.

