Where Minnesota senators stand on appointing a new Supreme Court justice before Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose Wednesday and Thursday outside of the Supreme Court.
This comes as President Trump said he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court by this weekend.
Ginsburg will become the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol.
Local experts like Kevin Parsneau, Professor of Political Science at Minnesota State University, Mankato, are reflecting on her impact.
“Her biggest legacy, besides being one of the few women appointed to the Supreme Court, has been the way that she went from being an associate justice who was a member of the court and sort of a consistent liberal vote on the court. And then, over time becoming a sort of pop culture icon, being referred to as the Notorious RBG. And they celebrated her as a person and some of her activism towards women’s rights," said Parsneau.
With just 41 days until the election, the debate continues on whether to wait until after the election to appoint a new justice.
“People were appointed and they got their hearings and they were confirmed. And that was pretty much the case right up until Antonin Scalia died surprisingly in 2016 and Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland," Parsneau said.
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R - Kentucky) blocked President Obama’s nominee in 2016.
“This is one of those cases where it is up to the Senate. There’s a debate whether if a person is nominated by the president as the president has the constitutional power, does the Senate have the responsibility to hear that nomination?” Parsneau said.
Sen. Tina Smith (D - Minnesota) wrote on Twitter, “No new Supreme Court justice until after Inauguration Day,” following with, “By voting to confirm a Supreme Court nominee in an election year, McConnell and Senate Republicans are breaking the precedent they set in 2016.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D - Minnesota) took a similar stance, writing on Twitter, “People are voting right now to pick our president — that president should pick the next Supreme Court justice.”
Senate Republicans have said they have enough votes to proceed with a nomination before Election Day on Nov. 3rd.
“I can only repeat that we have an obligation under the constitution should we choose to take advantage of it," McConnell said.
The president said he intends to choose a woman to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the bench.
