Blue Earth Area School District getting creative with operating levy

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - This is the school district’s second attempt at a levy; they tried in 2019 and failed by only 36 votes.
The levy would help the school district with additional academic programs, buses for transportation, technology and other large ticket items.
The Blue Earth Area School District is trying some different ways to get the community engaged with the issue, in hopes of it passing this time around.
“This time around, we’ve created a website: beaexcellence.org and it houses all of our information in regards to the operating levy, the need, why we need it. What are the other measures that we are doing to be physically responsible with our budget and it also houses information about where people can enter their partial ID number to calculate the impact to their own taxes," superintendent for the Blue Earth Area School District, Mandy Fletcher said.
The proposed operating levy would produce $700 per pupil over the next 10 years. Which will prepare students for life after high school.
“Over the last several years, we have seen a steady decline in enrollment. Which of course, requires you to make adjustments to your budget, but we know that in order to remain competitive and to prepare our students for the best possible world beyond Blue Earth Area. We need additional funding to bring as many course offerings and academic programs to stay competitive," Fletcher said.
The website also details how and where people can go to vote on the initiative.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.