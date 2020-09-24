City Manager candidates introduced in public forum ahead of interviews

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates for the position of Mankato City manager conduct formal interviews with the city council Friday, but Thursday those three candidates held presentations during a public forum.
The three candidates are interviewing to replace longtime City Manager Pat Hentges and conduct their formal interviews before the council Friday morning.
The three finalists are City Administrator Susan Arntz of Waconia, City Manager Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez of Wasco, Calif. and City Manager John Prescott of Vermillion, S.D.
“I think there’s lots of opportunities,” Arntz said during the forum. “On the bus tour today I heard about all the things you already do, and I don’t want to get in the way of all the good. I want to help you continue to do those amazing things that have been done.”
Those candidates arrived in Mankato Thursday and earlier this week, touring the city and speaking with department heads and city officials.
“When I approach projects as city endeavors, I really take a holistic view of everything, as well as look at the impact that is going to be the immediate and long term implication to that,” Ortiz-Hernandez said.
The three candidates are among four finalists chosen by a committee led by Mayor Najwa Massad.
“Where people work at has changed,” Prescott said. “More people are working from home - you can work from anywhere - but there is only one place you call home. That focus that you’ve had on making Mankato a place more people call home will help I believe with your financial growth and stability.”
The city council will conduct formal interviews with the candidates Friday morning and make a final decision during that special meeting.
