Cougars earning wins in variety of ways

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East girls' soccer team is firing on all cylinders as the regular season winds down. The Cougars are unbeaten on the season with a 5-0-2 record.
The Cougars make it a point to pressure opposing defenses, and the squad’s done just that in 2020.
East’s forwards are capitalizing on opportunities and averaging almost three goals per game this season.
“I think our forwards to their power and strengths are fast with and without the ball. They’re strong players, they’ve been veteran players for us. Megan since she was a tenth grader, and Ella since seventh grade. Their experience they bring to the team. Their attitude to win and make everything happen for us has been huge,” said Lizzy Vetter, Mankato East head coach.
The Cougars feature a lethal counter-attack that can score anytime the ball is turned over, however, this offense is also versatile enough to utilize all thirds of the field when building possession.
“It’s been really crucial playing all the way through instead of just putting the ball up in the air. We’re building through the defense, even from our goalkeeper all the way up to forward. That’s what’s really nice. Building all the way up and using everyone on the field,” said senior Megan Geraets.
In games where the offense struggles to score, the defense has stepped up with three shutouts this year.
“We haven’t given up many goals this year. That’s a good thing to be proud of. Staying strong with our defense. Having a strong D helps a lot back there,” said sophomore Izzy Schott.
The Cougars' unbeaten record will be put to the test in the team’s next match-up against cross-town rival Mankato West.
