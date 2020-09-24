COVID-19 outbreak in Martin County linked to funeral

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials say few people were following social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks at the funeral.
Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann says so far there are 33 coronavirus cases connected to the funeral. About 150 to 200 people attended the service on Sept. 9, which was held at a church, and followed with an off-site luncheon. Officials say they’re also aware of some staff who have also been infected.
Ehresmann says there will likely be more cases announced that are linked to the funeral.
