Former Maverick signs with Adirondack Thunder

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State Mavericks forward Joshua French signed a contract with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder Thursday.
The Woodbury, Minnesota, native finished his collegiate career with 14 goals and 23 assists in 149 games. He also accumulated 877 face-off wins as a defenceman.
French is also a three-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and a three-time WCHA All-Academic honoree.
French will be reuniting with former teammate Nick Rivera, who also signed for Adirondack on Sept. 3.
In addition to French and Rivera, six other members of the 2019-20 Minnesota State’s men’s hockey team signed professional contracts.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.