Kiwanis Holiday Lights cancelled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A southern Minnesota attraction that typically draws thousands to Mankato during the holiday season announces the cancellation of this year’s Kiwanis Holiday Lights event.
Organizers cited COVID-19 restrictions along with the crowd the event typically attracts as the main factor in the decision to cancel this year’s ninth holiday lights event.
“We made a lot of hard decisions early on eliminating walking traffic, eliminating our concessions area, trying to put on just a drive-in only event,” said Scott Wojcik, president of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights. “But realizing that it’s very difficult to tell people that they cannot walk into a public park or walk into a free event, we knew that that was going to be one of our toughest choices.”
Organizers say they are already planning for an even bigger and better event for their 10th anniversary in 2021.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.