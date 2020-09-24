Kiwanis Holiday Lights cancels for 2020 season

FILE PHOTO--Organizers citing COVID-19 restrictions along with the crowd the event typically attracts as the main factor in the decision. to cancel. (Source: Holly Bernstein)
By Kelsey Barchenger | September 24, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 10:53 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A southern Minnesota attraction that typically draws thousands to Mankato during the holiday season announces the cancellation of this year’s Kiwanis Holiday Lights event.

Organizers citing COVID-19 restrictions along with the crowd the event typically attracts as the main factor in the decision. This year would have marked the 9th annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights event at Sibley Park.

Last year’s display had more than 1.8 million lights. Organizers say they are already planning for an even bigger and better event for their 10th anniversary in 2021.

