Blue Earth Area Middle School gets creative with teaching curriculum

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — Schools across Minnesota and even the nation have had to change their approach to learning amid the pandemic.
Blue Earth Area Middle School is trying to get their students out of the classroom and supply them with wholesome entertainment.
“There was an opportunity through the SHIP grant to get a fleet of bikes and so it’s for Faribault, Martin and Watonwan Counties. We share this trailer, and we have 20 bikes in this trailer. It didn’t cost us anything and this was a state program," explained Brenda Smith, physical education instructor at Blue Earth Area Middle School.
The students get to ride the bikes for their physical education classes.
The classes are entirely focused on bike safety and a way to get students their exercise.
“The first couple of days, it is just a practice, we fit the bikes and they ride the same bike. We did some practice things here on the street, how to use the power pedal, we learned how to break and be safe, rules of the road and then we went on three bike rides," Smith said.
The handlebars and the bikes themselves can be adjusted based on the height of the students.
Students taking in-person classes aren’t the only ones that can use the BikeMN provided form of transportation.
“There are some kids that are online, BikeMN has a program, so you can do it distance learning. There is a little video, YouTube clips about the topics, the safety, the breaking, the pedaling. Those kids are actually taking their own personal bikes and taking routes in Winnebago, Blue Earth, or Elmore. Depending on where they live, then they can actually participate from home," Smith said.
