Mankato armed robbery under investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Old Town Mankato.
Mankato Public Safety police officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Quick Mart gas station, located at 402 N. 2nd Street, just before 10:00 Wednesday night.
Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspect fled on foot.
Mankato police say the suspect is described as being between 5′ 10″ to 6′ feet tall and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark face mask and dark pants at the time.
No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 507-387-8725.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.