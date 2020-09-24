MDH: three additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 995 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 995 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 93,012.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 1,988. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,435.
A majority of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities have occurred among people in their upper 80′s.
There are 83,862 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, there are 303 people hospitalized, 148 in ICU.
7,335 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. More than 2,000 people who tested positive have been admitted into the ICU statewide
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,895,302.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 729 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 83,498.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,301.
61,941 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
759,374 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
