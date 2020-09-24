Meet the Candidate: Dan Feehan

DF: Your priority doesn’t change. You have to reach people. People need to know that what they are going through, their lived experience, is being acknowledged and being heard and somebody is actually going to do something about it. The priority of people has never changed. This is a people-first campaign. We did town halls to make sure people had the best information possible about this pandemic. We’re putting out good information for workers and people who have been most recently unemployed as well. We’re trying to lead right now because people are actively looking around. I talk to hundreds of people a week and they are exhausted because they don’t see any leadership right now coming out of Washington. And that’s so frustrating, given what they’re going through.