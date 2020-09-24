Schools in Mankato, St. James earn national recognition

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Eight schools in Minnesota were recognized Thursday by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.
Schools that were recognized from southern Minnesota included Jefferson Elementary School in Mankato and Northside Elementary School in St. James.
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” DeVos said in a news release via the U.S. Department of Education. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students' needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools award, now in its 38th year, recognizes schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
The U.S. Department of Education recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:
- Exemplary High Performing Schools – These are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests; and
- Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Schools are nominated each year for the National Blue Ribbon School award by the top education official in each state.
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13.
