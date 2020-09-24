Second early voting location coming to Mankato in October

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those in Blue Earth County looking to vote early in-person will soon have a second location to go to.
Starting on Oct. 27th, voters will be able to go to the MRCI building at 15 Map Drive to cast their early vote.
The building will serve as a place for voters to vote directly and cast their ballots into the tabulator.
“That’ll be available to any Blue Earth County voter. We’ll just essentially be creating a second location for them. It may be more convenient for them. It’ll allow us to spread out some of our crowds that we’re expecting. We’re really looking forward to having that available," said Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger.
Additionally, starting in early October, the county will be offering a booth in the Elections Office parking lot where voters can ask questions or drop off their ballot.
Right now, voters can vote early in-person at the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse.
