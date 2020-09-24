Waseca prison has third-highest COVID-19 cases among federal prisons nationwide

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca currently has the third-highest COVID-19 cases among federal prisons nationwide.
Cases at the prison make up about 59 percent of the total cases reported in Waseca County. The latest figures from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show the Waseca prison with a total of at least 108 cases along with 3 staff members also infected. 102 of those inmates have recovered. All visiting the Waseca Prison has been suspended until further notice.
Today, Waseca County is reporting 46 new cases, 43 of those cases are at the Waseca prison. The county’s total is now at 612. A second and final day of free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Waseca County Fairgrounds runs until 6 p.m. tonight.
