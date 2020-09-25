Fairmont School District superintendent explains distance learning decision

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The superintendent of the Fairmont School District voices his frustration after a spike in COVID-19 cases forced him to shut down in-person learning at the high school during homecoming week.
Superintendent Joe Brown is blaming the adults in the community who he believes are not following safety protocols aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. He says he had no choice sending the older students home for distance learning in the middle of homecoming week and putting all extracurricular activities on hold just as high school football and volleyball are set to resume across the state.
“Initially, my thoughts were, I was mad. I was sad. I was frustrated. But now I am embarrassed because we have way too many people in Martin County who don’t wear a mask. They don’t wear a mask anyplace. And now, our students are being penalized. Our students are being forced to stay home because of the actions, or the inaction, if you will, of many adults in our community,” says Superintendent Brown.
Martin County is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 today. The county has had a total of 394 cases since the pandemic began.
